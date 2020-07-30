Litecoin remains technically bullish, as traders continue to hold price above the cryptocurrencies trend defining key 200-day moving average. Major trendline resistance on the daily time frame indicates that LTCUSD pair could still rally towards the $65.00 area. Overall, LTCUSD traders are expected to buy any dips towards the $50.00 area in anticipation of more medium-term upside.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $52.00 level, key resistance is found at the $60.00 and the $64.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $52.00, sellers may test the $50.00 and $49.00 support levels.