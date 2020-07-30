The US Dollar declined by 46 basis points or 0.34% against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The 100– hour simple moving average pressured the exchange rate lower during yesterday’s trading session.

Thursday’s trading session began with bullish momentum. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a falling wedge during the European session.

Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could target the weekly pivot point at 1.3455.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.3419 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate today.