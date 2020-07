The Swiss Franc has declined by 2.48% against the Canadian Dollar since the middle of July. The currency pair was pressured the lower by the 200– period simple moving average.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on all time frames charts. Most likely, the CHF/CAD exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions.

However, a potential upside reversal could occur from the weekly support level at 0.6818 in the shorter term.