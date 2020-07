The Swiss Franc has surged by 250 pips or 2.21% against the Japanese Yen since July 16. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 115.51 on July 23.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper line of the ascending channel pattern could occur.

Furthermore, technical indicators demonstrate buying signals on all time-frame charts.