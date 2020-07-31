WTI crude oil prices are down nearly 3% intraday on Thursday. The declines came following price action breaking out of its range after nearly a week.

The current declines, however, saw oil prices falling to a one-month low.

Prices touched lows of 38.70 before pulling back.

- advertisement -

However, the main lower support is near the 37.50 – 38.00 level.

Therefore, there is a potential for prices to extend the declines a bit more.

In case of a rebound, watch the 40.00 level. If resistance forms here, then we could expect to see further declines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.