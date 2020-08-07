The single European currency declined by 70 basis points or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen during the first half of Thursday’s trading session. The exchange rate rebounded at the end of the day.

Currently, the currency pair is testing a support level formed by the 100– hour simple moving average at 124.92.

If the support line holds, bullish traders could pressure the EUR/JPY pair higher within this session.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the 100– hour SMA, the next target for bears will be near the monthly PP at 124.29.