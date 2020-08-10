The euro currency is back under slight downside pressure against the US dollar after bulls once again failed to move price above the 1.1800 level. The 1.1750 level is seen as a key trading pivot this week, with weakness under this area likely to trigger selling towards the 1.1700 area. If the EURUSD pair bounces from the 1.1750 level, then a counter-rally towards the 1.1840 level could take place.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1750 level, key support is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1685 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1840 and 1.1900 levels