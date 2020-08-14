Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate re-tested the psychological level at 1.3120. During Friday morning, the rate was testing the 200-hour SMA near 1.3080.

If the given moving average holds, it is likely that the currency pair could reverse south and re-test the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel circa 1.3030.

On the other hand, the pair could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1.3060. Thus, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market.