EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1844

During yesterday’s trading session the common European currency lost more than a figure against the dollar and, at the time of writing, is just above the support at 1.1836. A possible breach of this support would lead to deeper correction with next target 1.1694. In the positive direction, 1.1903 is an important resistance. Today investors’ attention will be focused on the US initial jobless claims(12:30 CET).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1903 1.2080 1.1836 1.1580 1.1960 1.2200 1.1694 1.1460

USD/JPY

Current level – 106.09

At the end of yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair managed to break through the resistance at 105.95 and the expectations are for an upward trend and a test of the next resistance at 106.41. The first support lies at 105.45.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 106.41 106.93 104.88 104.20 106.93 107.50 104.88 104.20

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3105

After the failed attempt to breach the important resistance at 1.3260, the currency pair fell significantly, breaching the important support at 1.3168. At the time of writing, the pair is headed for a test of the next support at 1.3082. A possible breach of this support would lead to a deeper decrease and we might see prices below 1.3000. In the positive direction, the aforementioned support at 1.3168, is now acting as a resistance.