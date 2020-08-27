The British pound has rallied above the 1.3200 level against the US dollar currency, as trader continue to look past bearish Brexit news. Technical analysis shows that the GBPUSD pair has technical resistance from the 1.3270 and 1.3300 levels if the 1.3250 level is overcome. To the downside, a break under the 1.3060 level could trigger technical selling towards the 1.3060 support zone.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3150 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3270 and 1.3300 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3150 level, key support is found at the 1.3110 and 1.3060 levels.