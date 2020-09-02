The euro currency has come under pressure against the US dollar during the European trading session, with the pair falling below the 1.1890 support level. EURUSD bulls may attempt to buy the pair from a more attractive entry point if a further decline towards the 1.1840 support area takes place. Traders should be aware of major technical sell-off towards the 1.1700 area will take place if the 1.1810 support level is broken.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1890 level, key support is found at the 1.1840 and 1.1810 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1930 and 1.1960 levels.