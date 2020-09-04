The euro currency is attempting to recover against the US dollar, following the recent drop below the 1.1800 support level. The 1.1840 level remains the key intraday pivot, with EURUSD bulls needing to anchor price above this level to encourage technical buyers. If bulls succeed in holding this level, a powerful counter-rally back the 1.2000 level may take place.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1840 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1900 and 1.2000 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1840 level, key support is found at the 1.1780 and 1.1710 levels.