The BTCUSD pair is attempting to recover higher on Tuesday, after once again closing the daily candle above the $10,000 support level. Lower time frame analysis shows that bulls may test towards the $10,600 area if they can anchor the price above the $10,300 resistance zone. To the downside, a daily price close under the $10,080 level could see the BTCUSD pair falling towards the $9,600 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $10,600 level, key resistance is found at the $10,900 and the $11,100 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $10,600 level, sellers may test the $10,100 and $9,600 levels.