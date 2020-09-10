The British pound continues to trade tentatively around the 1.3000 level against the US dollar currency as traders await the next round of Brexit headlines. Failure to hold onto gains above the 1.3000 level could see the pair falling towards the 1.2850 support zone. To the upside, gains above the 1.3000 level could encourage a major rally in the GBPUSD pair towards the 1.3280 resistance area.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3000 level, key support is found at the 1.2880 and 1.2850 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3000 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3100 and 1.3280 levels