Bitcoin has an increasingly short-term bullish bias after the number one cryptocurrency performed a positive weekly price close above key support. Going forward, it looks like BTCUSD buyers may be targeting a technical test of the $10,800 resistance zone. Technical analysis shows that a bullish reversal pattern has now formed, with an overall upside objective of $11,400.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $10,400 level, key resistance is found at the $10,800 and the $11,100 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $10,400 level, sellers may test the $10,100 and $10,000 levels