The euro currency has a bullish short-term bias against the US dollar, after closing the week above the technically important 1.1840 level once again. Technical ascending shows that the EURUSD pair is trading within a large broadening wedge pattern between the 1.1750 and 1.2050 level. Failure to breach the 1.1750 level could result in a technical test of the former weekly high.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1840 level, key support is found at the 1.1790 and 1.1750 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1840 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1890 and 1.1915 levels.