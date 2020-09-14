The British pound remains under pressure against the US dollar currency, following a heavily bearish weekly price close under the 1.2800 level. Sterling traders now await the release of the Inflation Hearing Report and a key Brexit vote in UK Parliament on Tuesday. A break under the 1.2770 level exposes further technical selling towards the GBPUSD pair 200-day moving average.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3000 level, key support is found at the 1.2770 and 1.2660 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3000 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3050 and 1.3100 levels