The SP500 is very bullish and I expect continuation. If the market makes a retracement, watch 78.6/88.6 zone and a possible bounce up. 3367-3378 is the zone. Above 3422 breakout is expected towards 3447. In Addition to bullish pressure we can also spot the order block which adds to the overall bullish confluence.