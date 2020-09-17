Bitcoin has continued its recent recovery, with the number one cryptocurrency breaking the $11,000 level during yesterday’s US session. The $11,100 is the key technical level to watch, as is a technical key area that BTCUSD bulls need to stabilize the cryptocurrency above. Traders that are bearish towards the BTCUSD pair may have to wait until the price reaches the $12,000 level before selling.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $10,800 level, key resistance is found at the $11,400 and the $12,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $10,800 level, sellers may test the $10,600 and $10,400 levels.