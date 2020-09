The Australian Dollar surged by 51 points or 0.70% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached the 50-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, bullish traders could continue to pressure the AUD/USD exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The potential target will be at the 0.7360 level.

However, the weekly R1 at 0.7339 could provide a barrier for bulls during the following trading session.