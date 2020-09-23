Cable dipped to nine-month low (1.2675) on Wednesday, in extension of strong fall in past three days, following downbeat PMI data.

The activity in UK Services sector slowed this month (55.1 current vs 58.8 previous month) and also missed forecast at 56.0, while Manufacturing PMI came slightly above expectations (54.3 vs 54.1 f/c) but also fell from previous month’s 55.2.

Both indicators point to loss of momentum in post-lockdown recovery but still showing growth in their sectors, as Britain’s economy is recovering from devastating fall in country’s GDP in the second quarter (more than 20%).

Fresh weakness emerged below thick daily Ichimoku cloud (cloud base lays at 1.2750), probed below converged 100/200DMA’s (1.2724) and cracked pivotal Fibo support at 1.2690 (38.2% of 1.1409/1.3482). Bears need clear break of these supports to spark fresh acceleration lower and extend correction of Mar-Aug 1.1409/1.3482 rally), but may take a breather above key support zone as momentum on daily chart reverses from deep negative territory and stochastic enters oversold zone. Today’s action so far stays under cloud base with stronger upticks to be ideally capped by falling daily Tenkan-sen (1.2841) to keep bears intact. Persisting uncertainty over Brexit talks continues to weigh on pound, although some optimistic tones in hopes that the deal was possible, partially compensate negative impact.

Res: 1.2750, 1.2799, 1.2841, 1.2875

Sup: 1.2690, 1.2675, 1.2643, 1.2600