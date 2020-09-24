EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1659

The downtrend, in which the pair has been stuck for a couple of days now, continued during yesterday’s trading session. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading below the key resistance at 1.1695, which signals a new decline, with the first target being the support level of 1.1645. During today’s trading session, investors’ attention will be focused on the Initial Jobless Claims (12:30 GMT) and the New Home Sales data (14:00 GMT) in the U.S.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1695 1.1860 1.1645 1.1500
1.1720 1.1900 1.1590 1.1400

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.28

The currency pair managed to breach and stay above the resistance level of 105.30. The expectations are for the dollar to keep on dominating the yen and for the pair to test the next resistance at 105.60. The first important support lies at 104.80.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
105.30 106.00 104.80 103.20
105.60 106.45 104.20 101.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2710

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2770 1.3150 1.2640 1.2530
1.2920 1.3290 1.2640 1.2400

DeltaStock Inc.
http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

