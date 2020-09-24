EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1659

The downtrend, in which the pair has been stuck for a couple of days now, continued during yesterday’s trading session. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading below the key resistance at 1.1695, which signals a new decline, with the first target being the support level of 1.1645. During today’s trading session, investors’ attention will be focused on the Initial Jobless Claims (12:30 GMT) and the New Home Sales data (14:00 GMT) in the U.S.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1695 1.1860 1.1645 1.1500 1.1720 1.1900 1.1590 1.1400

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.28

The currency pair managed to breach and stay above the resistance level of 105.30. The expectations are for the dollar to keep on dominating the yen and for the pair to test the next resistance at 105.60. The first important support lies at 104.80.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 105.30 106.00 104.80 103.20 105.60 106.45 104.20 101.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2710

