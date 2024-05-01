AUD/USD Stabilizes After Taking a Tumble, Fed Next

The Australian dollar has steadied on Wednesday after sliding 1.4% a day earlier. AUD/USD is up 0.19%, trading at 0.6489 at the time of writing in the North American session.

Australian dollar slides after soft retail sales

Retail sales in Australia fell 0.4% m/m in March, following a downwardly revised 0.2% gain in February and shy of the market estimate of 0.2%. The decrease in sales was felt across all industries, as consumers held tight to the purse strings. On an annualized basis, retail sales grew by just 0.8% in March, the lowest level since August 2021.

The Australian dollar responded with sharp losses to the disappointing retail sales release. China posted soft PMIs which also weighed on the Aussie. The manufacturing PMI eased to 50.4 in April, down from 50.8 and just above the market estimate of 50.3. The services PMI fell to 51.2, compared to 53.0 in March and below the market estimate of 52.2.

The data indicates that manufacturing and services are showing little growth, another sign of the slowdown in China, which is Australia’s largest export market. Weaker economic activity in China means less demand for Australian exports, which is weighing on the Australian dollar.

Will Powell make a hawkish pivot?

The Federal Reserve meets later today, with little doubt that it will maintain interest rates for a sixth straight time. The target range for the benchmark rate of 5.25% to 5.5% hasn’t changed since July and the Fed has shown that it is willing to prolong its “higher for longer” stance as long as is needed. Fed Chair Powell is expected to have a hawkish message for the market, which would likely provide the US dollar with a boost.

AUD/USD Technical