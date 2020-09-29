The euro is attempting to erase gains from last Friday in what could be a near term correction.

After losing the 1.1900 handle, the EURUSD has been steadily posting a decline.

Price action is somewhat stable, close to the 1.1600 level of support.

- advertisement -

The current rebound could see the EURUSD attempting to test the 1.1715 handle. If resistance forms here, we expect to see price eventually breaking down past the 1.1600 level.

Alternatively, a close above the 1.17150 level could potentially see the bullish momentum resuming, putting the EURUSD on track to test the 1.1900 level next.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.