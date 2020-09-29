The British Pound has been trending bullish against the Canadian Dollar since the middle of September. The GBP/CAD exchange rate surged by 2.39% since September 11.

The currency pair is currently trading near a resistance level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 1.7212.

If the 200– period SMA holds, bears could pressure the price lower within this week’s trading sessions.

- advertisement -

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the resistance line, a surge towards the 1.7500 area could be expected during the following trading sessions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.