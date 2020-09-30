The euro currency is has risen to its highest level against the US dollar in over a week, with the pair testing towards the 1.1750 resistance zone. Technical analysis shows that the short-term bullish bias in the EURUSD pair remains valid while price trades above the 1.1690 support level. A breakout above the 1.1750 level is likely to provoke a test of the technically important 1.1780 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1690 level, key support is found at the 1.1660 and 1.1610 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1690 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1750 and 1.1780 levels.