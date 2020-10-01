Bitcoin is started to gain upside momentum in the near-term, as the cryptocurrency firms above the technically important $10,800 level. Further bullish advancement towards the $11,100 and $11,400 levels remains possible while the price holds above the $10,800 level. To the downside, weakness below the $10,650 level could see the BTCUSD falling towards the $10,300 area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $10,650 level, key resistance is found at the $11,100 and the $11,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $10,650 level, sellers may test the $10,300 and $10,100 levels.