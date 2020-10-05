Ethereum is attempting to recover in early-week trade after the cryptocurrency suffered another heavy rejection from the $365.00 level last week. If ETHUSD bulls can break above the $365.00 level this week then the cryptocurrency could surge towards the $400.00 area. If the ETHUSD pair starts to weaken below the $350.00 level, then sellers may test towards the $330.00 area.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $350.00 level, key resistance is found at the $365.00 and the $400.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $350.00, sellers may test the $330.00 and $310.00 support levels.