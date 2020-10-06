Bitcoin is trading above the $10,750 level, as positive market sentiment continues to give riskier asset classes a boost intraday. Technical analysis shows that the BTCUSD pair has broken above a symmetrical triangle pattern, placing the $10,900 level in focus. The overall upside target of the triangle pattern could see the BTCUSD pair rallying towards the $11,400 resistance zone.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $10,750 level, key resistance is found at the $10,900 and the $11,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $10,750 level, sellers may test the $10,500 and $10,300 levels.