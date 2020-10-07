The precious metal is trading on a softer note after recently breaking past the 1900 level of support.
Price action to the upside is looking a little mixed. Thi could potentially put gold prices at risk of a correction back lower.
Gold prices need to continue with the current bullish momentum and potentially retest the 1911 level of support to confirm further upside.
Instead, if we see a reversal near the current levels, then we expect that gold prices will likely resume the bearish momentum seen a week ago.
This will challenge the 1850 level of support that held up previously.