The precious metal is trading on a softer note after recently breaking past the 1900 level of support.

Price action to the upside is looking a little mixed. Thi could potentially put gold prices at risk of a correction back lower.

Gold prices need to continue with the current bullish momentum and potentially retest the 1911 level of support to confirm further upside.

- advertisement -

Instead, if we see a reversal near the current levels, then we expect that gold prices will likely resume the bearish momentum seen a week ago.

This will challenge the 1850 level of support that held up previously.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.