The euro currency has found support around the 1.1720 level against the US dollar, with EURUSD bulls now attempting to recover early-week losses in the pair. Buyers need to anchor price above the 1.1790 level to encourage a technical test of the 1.1840 area. To the downside, losses below the 1.1720 level expose the EURUSD to further technical selling towards the 1.1690 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1730 level, key support is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1690 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1730 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1790 and 1.1840 levels.