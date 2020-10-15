Elliott wave view in Amazon ticker symbol: $AMZN rally from 21 September 2020 low is showing a higher high sequence favoring more upside. The internals of that rally is unfolding as Elliott wave impulse sequence when wave 1 ended in 5 waves at $3229.31 high. Down from there, wave 2 pullback unfolded as double three structure where wave ((w)) ended at 3113.02 low. Wave ((x)) bounce ended at $3207.19 high and wave ((y)) ended at $3079.63 low.

Up from there, the rally took place in another 5 waves impulse structure where wave ((i)) ended at $3233.29 high. Wave ((ii)) ended at $3174.99 low, wave ((iii)) ended at $3352.31 high, wave ((iv)) ended at $3294.86 low and wave ((v)) ended at $3496.24 high thus completed wave 3. Below from there, the stock is doing a wave 4 pullback to correct the cycle from the 10/06/2020 low ( $3079.63). The internals of that pullback is unfolding as a flat structure where wave ((a)) ended at $3423.70 low. Wave ((b)) bounce ended at $3464.88 high and wave ((c)) ended at $3340 low. Near-term, as far as a pivot from $3079.63 low stays intact expect the stock to extend higher.

Amazon 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

- advertisement -

Previous articleUSDJPY Bearish Reversal
Next articleDaily Technical Analysis
Elliott Wave Forecast
https://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.