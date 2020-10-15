The GBPUSD Rollercoaster continues. Brexit deadline expires today and there is no agreement yet. Roller coaster continues.

Depending on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations and whether talks continue or not, the Brexit rollercoaster continues. This is the market risk. Technically sellers come around 1.3045-56 zone, shile buyers show within 1.2885-98 zone. Targets are pivot point in-between. Breakouts to the upside are possible above 1.3080 towards 1.3120 and 1.3159. Breakouts to the bottom are possible below 1.2860 towards 1.2840 and 1.2805.