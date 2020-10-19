Ethereum looks set to test back towards the top of its recent trading range after sellers failed to break the technically important $365.00 level. Traders that are bullish towards the ETHUSD pair may wait for a breakout above the $400.00 resistance level to initiate fresh long positions. Technical analysis shows that a bullish reversal pattern is suggesting a potential near-term rally towards $445.00.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $365.00 level, key resistance is found at the $395.00 and the $445.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $365.00, sellers may test the $355.00 and $330.00 support levels.