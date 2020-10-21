Bitcoin has risen to its highest trading level in over six-week, as the bullish technical and fundamentals continue to drive the pioneer cryptocurrency high. The current 2020 trading high, around the $12,500 level is seen as the next major upside target for Bitcoin bulls. Traders should note that any technical corrections are likely to find strong buying interest around the $11,580 area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $11,580 level, key resistance is found at the $12,500 and the $13,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $11,580 level, sellers may test the $11,200 and $10,900 levels.