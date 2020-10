The GBPUSD is very bullish. Positive tones yesterday, coming from the EU gave buyers a strong dose of optimism.

The cable is ready to go further up. We should see a continuation of uptrend above W H5 pivot. A retracement towards the POC could be used for further buying. 1.3040-75 is the zone. We should see a move up towards 1.3210. Unless we see some dissapointing news re Brexit, the GBPUSD is bound to go up. Buying the dips is the current strategy.