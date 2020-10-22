Upside risks dominated the New Zealand Dollar against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the weekly resistance level at 0.6662 during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the NZD/USD exchange rate will most likely continue to trend higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders would be at the 0.6700 level.

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could edge lower within this session.