EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1818

The bears managed to breach the support level at 1.1825 and this zone is now acting as resistance for the currency pair. The ongoing consolidation below that level may continue until investors find clearer signs for market entry, which could form a range between 1.1746 – 1.1880. If the bulls manage to gain momentum and breach the resistance at 1.1880, we may expect an attack on the next significant zone at 1.2000. The most important economic news that could have an impact on the market and increase its volatility is the data on Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation for the U.S. (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1825 1.2000 1.1791 1.1708 1.1880 1.2100 1.1746 1.1676

USD/JPY

Current level – 104.69

The currency pair continues its range-bound trading within the 104.30 – 105.00 range and, at the time of writing this analysis, the market participants are unable to head in a clear direction. A violation of the upper border of the mentioned range would give bulls an incentive to attack the next zone of resistance at 105.30, which would paint a bullish picture and may lead to another attack on the levels around 106.00.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 105.01 105.51 104.50 104.00 105.36 105.77 104.00 103.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3031

The bulls managed to limit the sell-off to the support level at 1.3010. If the devaluation of the dollar continues, the resistance zone at 1.3065 should not present a serious obstacle for the bulls, which in turn will be an additional incentive to attack the levels at around 1.3144.