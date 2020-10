The Pound Sterling has edged higher by 2.20% against the Canadian Dollar since October 14. The exchange rate breached the 1.7300 level during last week’s trading sessions.

Everything being equal, the currency pair could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern. Bearish traders are likely to target the 1.7400 area within this week’s trading sessions.

However, the weekly resistance level at 1.7290 could provide a barrier for bulls during the following trading sessions.