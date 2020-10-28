New Zealand’s dollar rose by 39 points or 0.59% against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The 50– hour simple moving average provided support for the currency pair during yesterday session.

A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern on Wednesday morning.

Given that a breakout had occurred, bears would continue to pressure the exchange rate lower within this session.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, the 100– hour SMA at 0.6685 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.