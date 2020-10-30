Downside risks have continued to dominate the Eurozone currency against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair declined by 88 pips or 0.72% during Thursday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4 hour and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, bears could continue to pressure the exchange rate lower within this session.

However, a support cluster formed by the weekly S3 and the monthly S1 near the 121.72 area could provide support for the currency exchange rate during the following trading session.