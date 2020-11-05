Ethereum has rallied above the $400.00 resistance due to bullish news towards the launch of the much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0. Traders that are bullish towards ETHUSD may await a breakout above the $420.00 level to increase technical buying pressure. Lower time frame analysis shows that the ETHUSD pair is currently trying to break out from a large triangle pattern.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $380.00 level, key resistance is found at the $420.00 and the $445.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $380.00, sellers may test the $370.00 and $330.00 support levels.