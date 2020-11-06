On Thursday, the EUR/USD currency pair raised to the psychological level at 1.1850.

From the one hand, it is likely that the exchange rate could continue to trade upwards in the short term. In this case the rate could face the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.1939.

From the other hand, the currency pair could reverse south from the psychological level at 1.1900. Note that the pair could face the support area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP and the Fibo 61.80% in the 1.1707/1.1765 range.