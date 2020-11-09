Litecoin is holding onto the $60.00 support level, as short and medium-term traders keep the recent bullish momentum intact. Technical analysis highlights that the LTCUSD pair could surge towards the $70.00 level if the $63.00 resistance zone is overcome. Additionally, a breakout above $70.00 could see Litecoin starting to rally towards the psychological $100.00 level.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $57.00 level, key resistance is found at the $63.00 and the $70.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $57.00, sellers may test the $53.00 and $50.00 support levels.