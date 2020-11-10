Pivot (invalidation): 37.60

Our preference Long positions above 37.60 with targets at 38.90 & 39.35 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 37.60 look for further downside with 37.05 & 36.55 as targets.

Comment The RSI calls for a bounce.

