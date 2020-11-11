The AUD/USD has formed an extended bearish SHS pattern. We might expect a drop either from the POC zone or a trend line break (neckline).

0.7306-0.7320 is the POC zone. 78.6-88.6 and D H4 make a confleunce. We might see a drop towards the neck line. The break of 0.7260 to the downside should make a stronger move down as the next support is W L3 camarilal level – 0.7176. Watch for a rejection from either the POC zone or a neck line break. Only if the price moves above the head of the pattern 0.7391, this scenario will be invalid.