Ethereum has staged a bullish breakout above a triangle pattern, sending the second-largest cryptocurrency towards the $460.00 resistance level. The ETHUSD pair could soar towards the $500.00 area if the breakout above the $450.00 level remains intact. Traders should note that the $470.00 level offers the strongest form of upcoming technical resistance for the ETHUSD pair.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $420.00 level, key resistance is found at the $470.00 and the $500.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $420.00, sellers may test the $410.00 and $390.00 support levels.