The euro currency has fallen below the 1.1790 level against the US dollar during the European trading session, placing the pair under technical pressure. Higher time frame analysis shows that the 1.1750 area offers the strongest form of upcoming technical support. To the upside, a daily price close above the 1.1840 level should be considered extremely bullish for the EURUSD.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1820 level, key support is found at the 1.1750 and 1.1710 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1820 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1840 and 1.1900 levels.