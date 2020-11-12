New Zealand’s Dollar surged by 37 basis points or 0.53% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the 0.6900 level during yesterday’s trading session.

Technical indicators demonstrate buying signals on the 4 hours and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, bullish traders would continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session.

However, the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.