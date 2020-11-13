The British pound is starting to recover higher against the US dollar currency, following the release of positive news coming Brexit negotiations. A key technical test of the 1.3200 resistance level could take place after sellers failed to move price below the 1.3100. If GBPUSD bulls can break above the 1.3200 level, then further gains towards the 1.3240 level remains possible.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3200 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3240 and 1.3300 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3200 level, key support is found at the 1.3100 and 1.3060 levels.